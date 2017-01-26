Board overseeing Las Vegas Convention Center upgrade gets project history

A new public board that will oversee the development of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion and renovation met for the first time Thursday and got a quick history on preparations for the $1.4 billion project.

The seven-member Oversight Panel for Convention Facilities in Clark County, chaired by Bill Ham, president of MGM Resorts International Design, will meet monthly and be composed of development, construction and financial experts from the city’s resorts.

The board will provide suggestions and review decisions reached by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s board of directors and its contracted construction manager, Sacramento, California-based Cordell Corp., on the project.

The panel received a broad overview of what’s expected to be an eight-year program to build a new 600,000-square-foot exhibit hall, 100,000 square feet of new meeting rooms, a corridor to connect existing exhibit halls, a new entrance on the east side of the building and to do it without disrupting any existing major conventions.

LVCVA President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter, Cordell principal Terry Miller, chief financial officer Rana Lacer and Terry Jicinsky, senior vice president of operations, gave an overview of the plan and how it has been broken into four phases, the first of which has been completed.

The first phase was acquiring and demolishing the Riviera and converting the space into a parking lot and outdoor exhibit space.

The panel will be involved with Phases 2 and 3, which would include building the new exhibition hall on land currently used as a parking lot at Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive in Phase 2 and the conveyance corridor, the new meeting rooms and new entry and all renovations in Phase 3.

This year will be dedicated to planning and design and ground isn’t expected to be broken until early 2018 on the exhibition hall. The LVCVA doesn’t expect to use the new hall until 2021,

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.