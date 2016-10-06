Animal rights group adds $5K reward in Las Vegas cat hanging case

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has added $5,000 to the reward being offered for information about the person or persons who tortured and hanged a cat on Sept. 14.

“It takes a dangerous lack of empathy for the suffering of others to hang a terrified cat from a fence and leave him to suffocate slowly in agony,” the organization’s vice president, Colleen O’Brien, said in a statement. “PETA is urging anyone with information about this case to come forward now — before someone else gets hurt.”

The contribution from the animal rights group, combined with the $1,000 offered by Nevada Political Action for Animals, brings the reward total to $6,000.

Anyone with information about the case may call Metro’s abuse and neglect detail at 702-828-3111, Metro’s animal cruelty unit at 702-828-3307 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

