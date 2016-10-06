Posted Updated 

Animal rights group adds $5K reward in Las Vegas cat hanging case

web1_catcruelty_100516_mq_03_7154177.jpg
Detective Robert Sigal, center, stands with Sgt. Burns and Det. Sandra Southwell of the Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Animal Cruelty Unit in front of the Desert Inn Animal Hospital to ask the public’s help in finding a suspect to tortured a cat. October 5, 2016. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Vegas88s

By RAVEN JACKSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has added $5,000 to the reward being offered for information about the person or persons who tortured and hanged a cat on Sept. 14.

“It takes a dangerous lack of empathy for the suffering of others to hang a terrified cat from a fence and leave him to suffocate slowly in agony,” the organization’s vice president, Colleen O’Brien, said in a statement. “PETA is urging anyone with information about this case to come forward now — before someone else gets hurt.”

The contribution from the animal rights group, combined with the $1,000 offered by Nevada Political Action for Animals, brings the reward total to $6,000.

 

Anyone with information about the case may call Metro’s abuse and neglect detail at 702-828-3111, Metro’s animal cruelty unit at 702-828-3307 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

