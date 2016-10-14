Arrest report indicates attack on UNLV law professor was random

An Oct. 7 attack in Henderson on a UNLV Boyd Law School professor appears to have been random, according to police arrest documents.

Suspect Michael Mattingly, 23, had left his job at a nearby Smith’s grocery shortly before the incident at the intersection of Paseo Verde Parkway and Desert Shadow Trail, according to the Henderson Police Department arrest report. His employer described Mattingly’s behavior that day as “bizarre and aggressive.”

At about 4 p.m. on the day of the attack, witnesses reported seeing Mattingly pick up Griffin and slam her to the ground before repeatedly kicking her, the police report said.

The attack left professor Leslie Griffin in critical condition. She remains at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

One witness said Mattingly stood over the victim and said, “She’s dying; she’s dying,” and then walked away.

Another person, believing Mattingly was a witness, approached him in her car and told him to return to wait for police. She alleges that Mattingly ran up to the car and attempted to pull her from the vehicle. Another witness told police he intervened before police arrived.

Mattingly had also been arrested on charges of drug possession and battery against his father earlier this year, arrest reports say.

Mattingly pleaded guilty in March and his charges were reduced to a misdemeanor, according to the Henderson Justice Court.

The arrest report indicates that Mattingly had restrained his father from moving after a confrontation about Mattingly’s drinking habits. Police later found a bag of cocaine in Mattingly’s pocket.

Mattingly was not a student at UNLV, media relations spokeswoman Keyonna Summers said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.