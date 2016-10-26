Court allows ex-US attorney to resume practicing law after criminal tax conviction

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court has reinstated the law license of Lawrence Semenza II, a former Nevada U.S. attorney who was suspended from the legal profession following a criminal tax conviction.

The high court, in an order dated Oct. 21, reinstated Semenza to the practice of law, citing a recommendation from the Nevada State Bar that found he “has the moral qualifications, competency and learning in law,” and that his reinstatement “will not be detrimental” to the integrity of the bar, the administration of justice or the public interest.

Justices imposed several conditions recommended by the bar, including that he have a mentor for two years to check his financial records and that he file quarterly statements on estimated tax payments made. For three years, he also must take nine hours of continuing education classes annually in the areas of office management, bookkeeping and accounting or law office management.

Semenza was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison in January 2015 for failing to pay $290,00o in taxes. He was ordered to pay the money to the IRS as restitution and serve one year of supervised release after prison.

Semenza pleaded guilty in August 2014 to three misdemeanor charges of failing to file personal and corporate income tax returns from 2006 to 2010.

Federal prosecutors said he individually had taxable income of about $655,000, and his corporation had taxable income of about $345,000.

Semenza completed his federal prison term in August.

