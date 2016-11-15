Clark County DA to halt prosecutions for possession of less than an ounce of pot

The Clark County District Attorney’s office is putting a hold on prosecuting some marijuana cases after Question 2 passed last week, District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Tuesday.

The decision comes just a week after Nevadans voted in favor of Question 2, which will legalize the possession of less than an ounce of marijuana for adults 21 and older starting Jan. 1. Current law criminalizes the possession of any amount of the drug. Punishments for possession of less than an ounce currently range from a misdemeanor charge and a fine up to $600 fine for a first offense, to a felony and up to four years in prison for a fourth.

Wolfson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that starting Tuesday his office will suspend prosecution of cases that would fall under the new law. The hold will apply to pending cases in which adults 21 years or older have been charged with possessing less than an ounce of marijuana as well as any such cases that come to the district attorney’s office before the end of the year, he said.

Metro made 146 arrests for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana in 2015, and 177 as of Oct. 23 of this year, according to statistics from the department. The department said arrests for marijuana possession are usually associated with another crime or arrest.

The Metropolitan, North Las Vegas and Henderson police departments all said Tuesday they would continue to enforce the current laws, however.

Wolfson said he will discuss the decision with Metro on Wednesday.

Wolfson’s decision shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given his previous comments on prosecuting minor marijuana offenses that seemed to anticipate the potential legalization of the drug.

“It’s still against the law, and we’re still prosecuting folks,” Wolfson said in August 2014. “But generally if people have small amounts and/or have medical marijuana cards for legitimate medical purposes, we recognize what’s coming, so we’re going to be a little bit more flexible in our dealings with these folks.”

Most first-time offenders for simple marijuana possession receive a citation under the current state law that is processed and prosecuted by city attorney’s offices rather than the district attorney.

Brad Jerbic, city attorney for Las Vegas, said through a city spokesman that his office would also be holding off on prosecuting current pending cases. As long as the defendents “stay out of trouble,” the city would drop the cases at the beginning of 2017, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

