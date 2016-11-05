1 dead after shooting near Nellis Air Force Base

One person is dead after being shot multiple times Friday night near Nellis Air Force Base.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Puebla Street and East San Miguel Ave., in between Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Corey Moon said.

The person shot was declared dead at University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

As of 9:15 p.m., it was unclear if a suspect had been identified or arrested. It was also unclear what happened in the moments that led up to the shooting.

The county coroner’s office will name the person killed once family has been notified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.