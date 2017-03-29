Clark County coroner identifies beating victim who died Sunday

Authorities have identified the homeless man who died Sunday after he was found beaten in the southwest valley.

The Clark County coroner identified the man as 50-year-old Vincent Varos. His cause and manner of death are pending.

Las Vegas police initially responded about 4:30 p.m. Friday to the parking lot of a Rapid Cash at 6151 W. Flamingo Road, near Jones Boulevard, to reports of a person who was possibly hit by a car.

Detectives later discovered Varos may have been injured in a fight or physical altercation and that he was a homeless man who lived in the area, police said.

On Sunday, Varos was declared brain dead, and his organs were prepared for donation.

Daniel Clubb, 38, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death and is being held in the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder, court records show.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.