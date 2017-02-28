Clark County coroner identifies Feb. 16 shooting victim who died Sunday

The man who died Sunday from a gunshot wound he suffered earlier in February has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the Las Vegas man as 21-year-old Edgar Contreras. He died of a gunshot wound to the neck, and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Feb. 16, the Metropolitan Police Department responded about 3:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting on the 3400 block of Marquette Drive. Police said additional officers also were dispatched to North Vista Hospital, where Contreras originally arrived for medical treatment, and University Medical Center, where he later was transported.

The investigation indicates that Contreras and a family member were driving in the area of Stewart Place Park, near Teakwood and Montello avenues. They were involved in an altercation with the driver of another vehicle. During the altercation, a gun was drawn and Contreras was shot, police said.

This is the 26th homicide investigated by Metro and 30th in Clark County for 2017.

