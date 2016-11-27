Clark County coroner identifies man fatally shot downtown Friday

The man shot and killed Friday near downtown Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

He was 22-year-old Nelson Javier Navarijo-Padilla.

The Clark County coroner’s office did not know the man’s city of residence, but officers said they were familiar with the man from other cases in the downtown Metro jurisdiction.

Navarijo-Padilla was shot at about 1 p.m. in an apartment at 2108 Sunrise Ave., near Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue.

As of Saturday, one person has been arrested in connection to the shooting, Porshay Banks, 24.

Banks, however, is not suspected of committing the murder, Metro said in a statement. She faces charges of being an accessory to the murder on suspicion of dragging the body outside the apartment.

It is unknown if a shooting suspect has been identified and arrested.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.