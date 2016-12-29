Clark County coroner identifies man killed after confronting taggers

The man shot and killed after confronting a group of taggers at an apartment complex Tuesday night has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the man as 18-year-old Richard Ares, of Las Vegas. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the area of Tropicana Avenue and Duneville Street when multiple people reported hearing several gunshots just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Arriving officers found Ares with multiple gunshot wounds at Sedona Ridge apartments, 4975 Duneville St. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died, Las Vegas police said.

Police said the shooting may have been gang-related. The group that Ares confronted had been spray-painting gang graffiti on a wall in the Sedona complex.

Ares had no record of gang ties, police said.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.