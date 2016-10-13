Coroner IDs man killed Tuesday in downtown Las Vegas

The man shot and killed Tuesday morning in downtown Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

He is David Teel, 38, of Las Vegas.

Witnesses and neighbors reported seeing the man walking alone before hearing arguing and gunshots and then finding him dead on Ogden Avenue near 15th Street, police said.

Teel died of a shotgun wound to the neck.

This was the 131st homicide investigated in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

