Las Vegas police investigating homicide at Halloween weekend party

A partygoer was shot and killed early Sunday morning in northwestern Las Vegas.

Just after 2 a.m., police received a call that a man had been shot multiple times while in the 5700 block of Auborn Avenue, near Jones and Lake Mead boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. C.J. Jenkins said.

Jenkins said some attendees had started fighting when someone pulled a gun and began firing at the victim. The man who was shot died at the scene.

The suspect, thought to be male, was last seen fleeing the residence in a vehicle, Jenkins said.

The suspect is at large, and no arrests have been made, police said.

This is the 144th homicide investigated by Metro in 2016.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact the Metro homicide section at (702) 828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

