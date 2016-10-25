Posted Updated 

Las Vegas Valley’s 2016 homicides exceed total for all of last year

Las Vegas Valley’s 2016 homicides exceed total for all of last year

web1_midyear-homicides-victims-web_7261898.jpg
Photo illustration representing 104 homicides in the first six months of 2016 in the Las Vegas Valley (Gabriel Utasi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Valley’s 2016 homicides exceed total for all of last year

web1_northeast-homicide-jun14-16bt03_7261898.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on June 13, 2016, in northeast Las Vegas, near Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Valley’s 2016 homicides exceed total for all of last year

web1_double_homicide4_092016_7261898.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a double homicide at 5070 Palo Verde Road, near UNLV, on Sept. 20, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

Las Vegas Valley’s 2016 homicides exceed total for all of last year

web1_hollywoodshooting_101316bl_042_7261898.jpg
Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Dan McGrath briefs media members about a shooting that left one person dead at a gas station at the intersection of Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas Valley’s 2016 homicides exceed total for all of last year

web1_double_homicide092016_7261898.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a double homicide at 5070 Palo Verde Road, near UNLV, on Sept. 20, 2016. (Twitter/Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Valley’s 2016 homicides exceed total for all of last year

web1_henderson_homicide_082716bl_060_7261898.jpg
Police investigate a homicide in which police say a man was shot to death by his roommate in Henderson on Aug. 27, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas Valley’s 2016 homicides exceed total for all of last year

web1_northeastarea-aug14-16_081316jo_001_7261898.jpg
Las Vegas police Sgt. Jose Hernandez, center, speaks with volunteers during a canvassing event near Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Street to find leads in the February homicide of Heriberto Diaz-Marcial on Aug. 13, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Valley’s 2016 homicides exceed total for all of last year

web1_lilachomicide_081216bl_063_7261898.jpg
A body is removed from 313 Lilac Lane, where Metro was investigating an apparent homicide in Las Vegas on Aug. 12, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas Valley’s 2016 homicides exceed total for all of last year

web1_northwestbarricade_062916cs_005_7261898.jpg
Las Vegas police block off Torrey Pines Drive near Lake Mead Boulevard as a barricade situation goes on in a nearby apartment complex in Las Vegas on June 29, 2016. A homicide occurred at Lake Mead and Jones Boulevards, just down the street, earlier in the evening. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Valley’s 2016 homicides exceed total for all of last year

web1_northwesthomicide_062916cs_010_7261898.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide outside of a Walgreens at Lake Mead and Jones Boulevards in Las Vegas on June 29, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Valley’s 2016 homicides exceed total for all of last year

web1_northwesthomicide_062916cs_008_7261898.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide outside of a Walgreens at Lake Mead and Jones Boulevards in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Valley’s 2016 homicides exceed total for all of last year

web1_northwesthomicide_062916cs_007_7261898.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide outside of a Walgreens at Lake Mead and Jones Boulevards in Las Vegas on June 29, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Valley’s 2016 homicides exceed total for all of last year

web1_northwesthomicide_062916cs_004_7261898.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide outside of a Walgreens at Lake Mead and Jones boulevards in Las Vegas on June 29, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Valley’s 2016 homicides exceed total for all of last year

web1_northwesthomicide_062916cs_003_7261898.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide outside of a Walgreens at Lake Mead and Jones Boulevards in Las Vegas on June 29, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Valley’s 2016 homicides exceed total for all of last year

web1_silver_casino_ois_051916bl_071_7261898.jpg
North Las Vegas police investigate a homicide and a related fatal officer-involved shooting at the Silver Nugget Casino in North Las Vegas on May 19, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto)

By WESLEY JUHL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Police in Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas have officially surpassed last year’s number of homicide investigations, thanks to two shooting deaths over the weekend in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Metro had its 138th homicide of the year on Saturday night. With more than two months left in the year, the department already has responded to two more homicides than it handled in all of 2015.

Las Vegas homicide detectives also are investigating two deaths that occurred outside Metro’s borders: the fatal stabbing of a woman whose body was found in July near Lake Mead and the fatal shooting of a woman earlier this month on Interstate 15. That brings the total cases Metro has investigated so far this year to 140.

Although the homicide rate has slowed since spring — April averaged about one homicide a day — the valley is on pace to have the most killings in a decade. During a comparable spike in homicides in 2006, Metro investigated 157.

William Sousa, professor and director of the Center for Crime and Justice Policy at UNLV, said there can be upticks in violence in the winter associated with the holiday season, which can be a stressful time, but the summer months tend to be more problematic.

Homicides are complicated crimes and difficult to predict and to prevent, he said. During periods of downturns in violence, it’s not unusual to see a year or two with spikes.

“A year or two is not indicative of a trend,” he said. “That’s not to say we shouldn’t be concerned. … Really it boils down to understanding what the root cause is.”

Las Vegas police have had several noteworthy homicide cases this year, but few elicited as much of a response from the community as those on June 29 involving the Dej-Oudom family in the northwest valley. Police have said Jason Dej-Oudom, 34, fatally shot his wife, Phoukeo, and their three children before killing himself.

Phoukeo Dej-Oudom was in the process of divorcing her husband and had been denied a temporary protection order against the man, who had a history of abusing the family that went back a decade and included threats involving firearms.

Henderson police surpassed their 2015 homicide total much earlier in the year. Last year, the suburb had four homicides, but it exceeded that number with an April case that involved the fatal shooting of two men during a kidnapping and attempted jewel heist.

Police accused Brian Kenneth Kleynen, 36, of being part of the scheme to kidnap and rob a jewelry store employee. The kidnapped man shot and killed Lanard Wilson, 34, and Selvy Auston, 25, during the attempt.

Three of Henderson’s 11 homicides this year were deemed self-defense, including the deaths of Auston and Wilson. Kleynen’s jury trial is scheduled to begin in November.

North Las Vegas police had 16 homicides in 2015. The count for 2016 was at 19 on Monday.

The department’s most notable case, arguably, involved the escape of a homicide suspect from a North Las Vegas police interrogation room.

Alonso Perez, 25, managed to walk out of the department’s detective bureau undetected, drawing national media attention.

Perez was initially arrested in connection with the fatal Aug. 27 shooting of Mohammed Robinson, 31. But he broke the chain on his handcuffs while he was in the small interrogation room, climbed into the rafters, and escaped in a truck that had coincidentally been left running a short distance from the station.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

 