Neighbor tried to intervene before Las Vegas grandmother was shot dead in Summerlin street

Though police have not named a motive in the shooting death of a Las Vegas grandmother Tuesday, an arrest report details the moments that led up to the crime, including a neighbor’s attempt to help the woman before she was killed.

The neighbor who tried to intervene had just pulled into her garage about 4:30 p.m. — across the street from the grandmother’s home in the 2100 block of Henniker Way, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards — when she first saw the grandmother, Marilyn Guidry, 86, walking out of her garage and down her driveway.

Guidry had blood on her face, the neighbor told police. Detectives are still investigating whether an altercation happened inside the home before Guidry walked outside.

As Guidry was walking, the neighbor told police, Guidry’s grandson came out of the garage behind her.

Just as Guidry reached the end of her driveway, the grandson — whom the neighbor knew as “Christian,” and whom police later identified as Bradley Christian Francis, 45 — pushed Guidry, causing her to fall onto the street.

“Due to the momentum of his push, Francis also fell onto the street,” the report reads.

Shocked, the neighbor ran over to where Guidry was lying and “repeatedly yelled at Francis to get away from Guidry,” according to the report.

Francis then told the neighbor to quit yelling at him and walked back into his house.

Guidry, who was still lying in the street, told the neighbor Francis was “trying to kill her,” then asked her not to leave, according to the report.

The neighbor told police she believed she was in danger, so she walked back to her house and grabbed her gun. But when the neighbor, now armed, walked back outside, Francis was already there, standing over Guidry in the street.

In a second, the neighbor watched as Francis shot his grandmother once in the head with a silver revolver, according to the report. She died at the scene.

After the shot rang out, the neighbor pointed her firearm at Francis, who flinched but did not point his firearm at her, the report reads. He instead walked back inside and proceeded to sit in his backyard for about three hours, armed, as police tried to negotiate with him.

At the time of the shooting, the suspect’s son was home. The son told police his father gave him medication about 30 minutes prior, and the son then fell asleep. The report does specify what type of medication the son was given.

He woke up to what he thought were fireworks, and outside his window, he saw Guidry lying in the street. He was not inside the home during the hours his father remained in the backyard, police said.

When Francis ultimately walked out of the house and surrendered to police, he told officers, “I want to (expletive) die.”

Police said neither Francis nor Guidry had a criminal record.

Francis’ wife, Lisa, was not at the home during the incident. She declined to comment when reached by phone Friday.

The suspect was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge and is being held without bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 6.

