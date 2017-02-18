One dead after Friday night shooting near Nellis, Desert Inn

A man died after a Friday night shooting in the eastern valley.

The shooting was called in just before 10 p.m. Friday at the Hamptons, an apartment complex at 3070 S. Nellis Blvd., near Desert Inn Road, Metropolitan Police Lt. Carlos Hank said.

Arriving officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died. Metro’s homicide section is investigating the shooting.

Police said the shooting happened after a fight among several women in front of the apartment complex. Several men got involved and one was shot. It appears the people know one another and may be related, police said.

The Clark County Coroner will release the man’s name after his next of kin is notified.

This is the 27th homicide in Clark County and the 23rd in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

