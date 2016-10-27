Women face murder charge in prescription drug-related death of Las Vegas girl, 9

Two women have been arrested on a murder charge in the August death of a 9-year-old Las Vegas girl who had lethal levels of prescription pain medications in her system, police announced Thursday.

About 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, Las Vegas police officers responded to 2508 Duck Arrow Circle near Vegas Drive in reference to a dead child. The initial details indicated the child had possibly overdosed on prescription pain medication, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the child as Ryleigh Island and ruled her death a homicide.

Police said the investigation determined that the victim’s mother, Kendra Hatch, and the child’s aunt, Mylynda Hatch, had provided prescription pain medications that were not prescribed to the child to treat symptoms related to an injury. This resulted in lethal levels of multiple prescription pain medications being found in the child’s system, police said.

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was issued for both women, charging them with open murder. They were subsequently arrested without incident.

