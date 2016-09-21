Posted Updated 

Las Vegas police investigate suspicious package at Stratosphere; streets closed

web1_strat_package2_092116_7063415.jpg
Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious package at the Stratosphere, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

web1_strat_package1_092116_7063415.jpg
web1_strat_package3_7063415.jpg
Traffic is shut down near the intersection of East St. Louis Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South as police investigate a suspicious package at the Stratosphere, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. (RTC Fast Cameras)

web1_strat_package1_7063415.jpg
web1_strat_package2_7063415.jpg
web1_web1_stratosphere_web_0_7063415.jpg
The Stratosphere hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By CHRISTIAN BERTOLACCINI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious package at the Stratosphere. Part of the casino is being evacuated.

The call reporting the package at the Stratosphere, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, came in at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro’s CBRNE — chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear and explosives — task force is responding to the scene.

Traffic is shut down near the intersection of East St. Louis Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, Metro spokesman Michael Rodriguez said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Christian Bertolaccini at cbertolaccini@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @bertolaccinic on Twitter.

 

