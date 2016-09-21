Las Vegas police investigate suspicious package at Stratosphere; streets closed

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious package at the Stratosphere. Part of the casino is being evacuated.

The call reporting the package at the Stratosphere, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, came in at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro’s CBRNE — chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear and explosives — task force is responding to the scene.

Traffic is shut down near the intersection of East St. Louis Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, Metro spokesman Michael Rodriguez said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

