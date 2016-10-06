Man arrested after child found with serious burns on hand

Police arrested a man Friday after a toddler was brought to a valley hospital with a burn on his hand.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, patrol officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Vegas Drive after receiving reports of a “suspicious injuries to a child,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Investigating officers made contact with a 1-year-old boy with sustained serious burn to his hand and wrist, the statement said. The child was taken to University Medical Center to be treated for injuries that required surgery, Metro said.

“The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Abuse Neglect Detail indicated that 23-year-old Amonte Taylor was watching the child while his mother was out,” Metro said.

Police said the burns were not consistent with an accident and arrested Taylor. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm.

