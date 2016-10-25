Missing money leads to theft charge against Las Vegas middle school teacher

A Leavitt Middle School band teacher was arrested last week after money raised for a school band trip went missing.

Records show that Justin Klarer, 40, was arrested Oct. 18 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He since has been released.

Klarer has been charged with one count of theft, a felony. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 30 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Clark County School District police conducted an investigation after Principal Keith Wipperman heard from band students that roughly $1,200 from fees, fundraisers and deposits for a band trip was missing.

Klarer later returned $850 after a band aide asked him about the money, according to a police report.

But when the principal told Klarer not to collect any more money and to have the band aide collect it instead, according to the report, Klarer proceeded to collect another $500 from a student for a New York trip without turning it in.

Klarer told police that he did not follow the proper procedures for collecting money. Those procedures require staff to write a receipt and deposit the money in the bank.

Instead, Klarer told police, he took home the money students gave him — one time because it was at the end of the school day, and another time because he did not want the $500 to be stolen.

Klarer said he had kept the $850 at home for about one week because he had gotten sick, and he borrowed $50 to pay his rent, car note and a bus fee.

He later admitted to police that he had a gambling problem and said they would find none of the missing money at his house, according to the report. Klarer told police he used the money to gamble and pay bills.

The school district is conducting an audit to determine the amount of money taken, according to the police report.

Klarer was in the spotlight in 2011 as a band teacher at Arbor View High School, where parents of one student claimed he called their daughter an obscene slang for female genitalia in a text message meant for another person.

A spokeswoman for the school district said Klarer is no longer an employee. She said he resigned Monday.

Klarer could not immediately be reached for comment.

