North Las Vegas doctor arrested on lewdness charges

Jorge Burgos (North Las Vegas Police Department)

By CHRISTIAN BERTOLACCINI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Police said a North Las Vegas doctor was arrested Wednesday in connection with a lewdness incident involving a patient.

About 10 a.m., detectives arrested Jorge Burgos, 50, at his office in the 1800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard on multiple counts of open and gross lewdness, North Las Vegas police said.

“Allegations were made that on multiple occasions, the doctor inappropriately touched a patient,” police said in a statement.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they are seeking other possible victims.

Burgos, an internal medicine physician, had no record of disciplinary actions by the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners.

Review-Journal writer Pashtana Usufzy contributed to this story. Contact Christian Bertolaccini at cbertolaccini@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @bertolaccinic on Twitter.

 

