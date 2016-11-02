Hawaii man charged with sexual assault in attack at downtown Las Vegas hotel

A Hawaii man was arrested Saturday on sexual assault and battery charges after a woman reported that he had attacked her in a room at the Fremont.

Thomas Akana, 71, of Honolulu was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of sexual assault and one count of battery with substantial bodily harm. He remained in custody Wednesday.

According to a Las Vegas police arrest report, a man in a nearby room at the downtown hotel contacted security after he heard a woman yelling around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Security responded and found a woman who was naked and bleeding from her mouth. Security then called police, who later arrested Akana in his hotel room.

