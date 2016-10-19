Posted Updated 

Las Vegas man gets 96 years to life in series of attacks

Defendant Sean P. Cordeiro speaks during his sentencing at Regional Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Cordeiro was sentenced to 96 to 100 years for multiple counts in a 2014 home invasion. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Sean P. Cordeiro appears for his sentencing at Regional Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Defendant Sean P. Cordeiro sits while a victim walks past him during his sentencing at Regional Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Cordeiro was sentenced to 96 to 100 years for multiple counts in a 2014 home invasion. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Sean P. Cordeiro reacts after his girlfriend was kicked out of court during his sentencing at Regional Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Cordeiro was sentenced to 96 to 100 years for multiple counts in a 2014 home invasion. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Sean P. Cordeiro, right, confers with his attorney Thomas Ericsson during his sentencing at Regional Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Cordeiro was sentenced to 96 to 100 years for multiple counts in a 2014 home invasion. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Prosecutor Shanon Clowers hands District Judge Eric Johnson victim statement letters during the sentencing of Sean P. Cordeiro, at Regional Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Cordeiro was sentenced to 96 to 100 years for multiple counts in a 2014 home invasion. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Defendant Sean P. Cordeiro, gestures during his sentencing at Regional Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Cordeiro was sentenced to 96 to 100 years for multiple counts in a 2014 home invasion. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Judge Eric Johnson sits during sentencing of defendant Sean P. Cordeiro at Regional Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Cordeiro was sentenced to 96 to 100 years for multiple counts in a 2014 home invasion. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

A woman alleged to be Sean P. Cordeiro girlfriend holds a stuffed animal after being kicked out of court by a marshal during Cordeiro's sentencing at Regional Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Cordeiro was sentenced to 96 to 100 years for multiple counts in a 2014 home invasion. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

By DAVID FERRARA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

She awoke at 5 a.m. to an alarm clock sounding, the crash of her front door being kicked open, her dog barking and the voice of an intruder.

“I know you’re up there,” he said. “I just saw your husband leave.”

On Tuesday, more than 2½ years after Sean P. Cordeiro attacked the woman who was home with her three children in their northwest valley home, she told a judge that she still suffers from night terrors, panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“That was the moment my life changed forever,” the 45-year-old woman said.

District Judge Eric Johnson sentenced the 36-year-old Cordeiro to 96 years to life in prison for a series of attacks and burglaries in February 2014.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Shanon Clowers said Cordeiro deserved to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“What he did to our city and our community was nothing but a reign of terror,” the prosecutor told the judge. “He deserves to never see the light of day again.”

A jury in August convicted Cordeiro on 41 counts, ranging from sexual assault and battery to first-degree kidnapping, home invasion and robbery.

Johnson called the crimes “hateful” and “horrific,” pointing out that Cordeiro had once claimed to be a member of a white supremacist group.

Cordeiro apologized to the victims, saying, “You didn’t deserve it,” and did not ask the judge for leniency. His attorney, Thomas Ericsson, asked the judge for a sentence of 20 years to life.

Cordeiro is still awaiting trial on a murder charge in the Feb. 7, 2014, stabbing death of Christopher Matley, and scheduled to return to court on the case next month.

Later that month, on Feb. 27, prosecutors say Cordeiro kicked in the door of a home on Millhopper Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Buffalo Drive, in the early morning hours after watching the woman’s husband leave the home.

The woman Cordeiro attacked in the last of his string of crimes said her first thought was to protect her children. wanted to protect her three children who also were inside the home.

“On that horrific morning, being strong was my only choice,” the woman told Johnson. “I realized the only way to be strong is to remain calm.”

She called 911 before Cordeiro pulled her downstairs, forced her onto the couch, fondled her and unbuckled his pants.

The woman was able to break away and hide with her children before the family was rescued by officers using a ladder to reach a second-story window.

Cordeiro had scrawled “f—- the police” on the refrigerator before he was arrested. He told police he was high on methamphetamine and had hoped police would kill him.

Cordeiro has a lengthy criminal history, including a robbery conviction in 2006 for which he was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison. He also has a drug possession case from 2013 and a reckless driving case from 2014.

