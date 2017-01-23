Posted Updated 

Girlfriend arrested after south Las Vegas stabbing

An argument led to the arrest of a woman who is alleged to have stabbed her boyfriend on Sunday night. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A woman stabbed her boyfriend during an argument in the south valley late Sunday night.

The couple, both in their 20s, were arguing in a home on the 7100 block of Hardtack Circle, near Paradise and East Warm Springs roads, just before midnight, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The argument escalated when she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the chest, Gordon said.

He said the woman was arrested and the man was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to survive his injuries.

