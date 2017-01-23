Girlfriend arrested after south Las Vegas stabbing

A woman stabbed her boyfriend during an argument in the south valley late Sunday night.

The couple, both in their 20s, were arguing in a home on the 7100 block of Hardtack Circle, near Paradise and East Warm Springs roads, just before midnight, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The argument escalated when she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the chest, Gordon said.

He said the woman was arrested and the man was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to survive his injuries.

