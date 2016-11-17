Electric Daisy Carnival announces dates for 2017 edition in Las Vegas

The human circus is coming back to town.

Now in its 21st year, and seventh in Vegas, the Electric Daisy Carnival will once again engulf Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a cocoon of light and sound from June 16 to 18.

See the official EDC Las Vegas 2017 announcement video below:

Last year, more than 400,000 fans attended what’s become the Super Bowl of electronic dance music, with big-name DJs like Tiesto, Afrojack, Kaskade and dozens of others performing from dusk till dawn on eight sensory-overloading stages.

From its early origins at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, a 5,000-capacity venue, Electric Daisy Carnival has grown into one of the largest music festivals in the world and one of the signature events for the EDM genre, normally selling out in advance.

Tickets for EDC 2017 go on sale at noon Nov. 28. “Early Owl” three-day general-admission passes are $335, while three-day VIP tickets are $699.

They will be available at lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com.

Performers will be announced at a later date.

"If you want to walk around in a tu-tu and short shorts, nobody is gonna care."



- Michael #EDCLV2017pic.twitter.com/pK89Yo9gBO — EDC (@EDC_LasVegas) November 16, 2016

Read more from Jason Bracelin at reviewjournal.com. Contact him at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com and follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.