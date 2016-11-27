Posted 

‘Harry Potter’ inspires decor in Utah homeowner’s rooms for rent

In a Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 photo, Benjamin Lee-Roche sets up parts of his academy of magical arts at his home in Springville. Roche started collecting props for his magical arts academy for over a year now, and through his passion for movies and set making, has created an intricate magical world in his own home. (Dominic Valente/Daily Herald via AP)

In a Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 photo, Benjamin Lee-Roche lights candles in a tent with magical artifacts at his home in Springville. Roche has been building an academy of witchcraft and wizardry, based loosely off of the famed Harry Potter series, for kids to come and enjoy and learn, for fun, about different aspects of the whimsical. (Dominic Valente/Daily Herald via AP)

In a Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 photo, Benjamin Lee-Roche sits in the divination room of his academy of magical arts at his home in Springville. The Blackburn Academy of the magical arts was built by Roche, who found his passion for film and set making, and translated it into a a genuine magical experience for families to enjoy. (Dominic Valente/Daily Herald via AP)

The exterior of the Blackburn Academy of the magical arts is pictured Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 at Benjamin Lee-Roche's home in Springville. Lee-Roche is extremely passionate about Harry Potter and the wizarding world that the story takes place in, and is translated that love of storytelling into a real-world magical experience at his home. (Dominic Valente/Daily Herald via AP)

In a Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 photo, Benjamin Lee-Roche poses for a photo at his home, which doubles as the Blackburn Academy of the magical arts in Springville. Roche's academy of the magical arts features a plethora of different family activities, including potion making, calligraphy, divination, and other magical lessons. (Dominic Valente/Daily Herald via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A Springville man is renting rooms to wizardry fans in his “Harry Potter”-inspired home.

Benjamin Lee-Roche ultimately wants his 1880s house to be a mock magic academy where people can take classes in calligraphy and potions, the Daily Herald reported.

Lee-Roche is paying his mortgage mainly by renting rooms.

“The Harry Potter fans are amazing,” Lee-Roche said. “They’re so fun to be around. They’re enthusiastic. They’re appreciative.”

The Blackburn Academy of the Magical Arts is not yet taking students, but Lee Roche said he wants to “limit my classes to things I know can be sensational or interactive. I’m researching different chemical reactions that are reasonably safe that people can see that will create lights or color changes or growing things.”

He said he wants people to be able to learn practical skills like candle dipping and bookbinding.

“In fact, my goal is to not just have these be entertainment, but to help people learn valuable skills,” Lee-Roche said.

Rooms are strategically named to abide by copyright laws.

“The thing about what I’m doing is, I’m not trying to just carbon copy and copycat,” Lee-Roche said. “I tried to take the principles in adapting each wizarding environment to the local vicinity. I went with the medieval and Victorian, but Wild West specifically.”

Lee-Roche said the fans of J.K. Rowling’s fantasy series have been enthusiastic and appreciative.

 