Showers may dampen Oscars red carpet

LOS ANGELES — Along with accolades for “La La Land” and criticism of President Trump, Sunday’s 89th Academy Awards ceremony has another strong possibility — it will probably be drizzling outside. Host Jimmy Kimmel will kick off the show at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The National Weather Service is predicting showers with an 80% chance of precipitation and temperatures in the 50s in the afternoon. The chance of showers will decline to 40% in the evening. But gowns should remain dry — Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Dolby Theatre is tented to protect the walkway where nominees and other notables will be photographed heading into the biggest night of the year for movies.

A total of 3,300 guests will have to make their way through a three-tiered security perimeter. The LAPD won’t say how many officers they have deployed for the event but it is expected to be about 500, the number that secured the awards zone in 2016.