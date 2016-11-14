Watch the enchanting ‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailer — VIDEO

LOS ANGELES — “The tale as old as time” comes to life in the first official trailer for “Beauty and the Beast.”

The trailer, released by Disney on Monday, offers the closest look to date of Belle, the Beast, Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, and the mansion’s other anthropomorphic household items.

The new footage of the live-action remake features several iconic moments from the 1991 animated classic, including the famous waltz between Belle, clad in a yellow gown, and the Beast, and Gaston inciting the townsfolk to attack the castle.

The studio released a teaser poster for the film last week.

Bill Condon directed the adaptation, which stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as LeFou, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe.

Eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won Oscars for best original score and best song for the 1991 animated hit, and penned songs for “Aladdin” and “The Little Mermaid,” provided the score, which will include new recordings of the original tunes written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice.

“Beauty and the Beast,” produced by Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, will be in theaters on March 17.