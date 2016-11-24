This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Downtown Hoedown

To kick off National Finals Rodeo, Fremont Street Experience will host a free party featuring performances by Old Dominion, Sawyer Brown, Craig Campbell, Aaron Watson, High Valley and Jackson Michelson on Wednesday. The concert starts at 4:30 p.m. Co-headliners Sawyer Brown will perform at 8:40 p.m. on the First Street Stage and Old Dominion will start at 9:50 p.m. on the Third Street Stage (vegasexperience.com).

Boots on Stage

Double Barrel Roadhouse at the Monte Carlo continues its Boots on Stage concert series Saturday with the Morgan Leigh Band. The event starts at 8 p.m. and features hits spun by DJ Montana, giveaways and special appearances by the Jack Daniel’s and Bud Light girls (sbe.com/doublebarrel/).

‘A Night Out’

Party with a purpose Tuesday at the annual “A Night Out” benefit for the Rape Crisis Center at Marquee Nightclub. The event, featuring “Party Smartini” signature drinks, appetizers and sounds by DJ Lisa Pittman, will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $45 in advance or $50 at the door (rcclv.org).

After-party at Beer Park

Beer Park will host an after-party following the UNLV-UNR football game Saturday. Fans in Rebels or Wolf Pack gear or with a valid university ID will receive a complimentary Bud Signature draft upon entry at the bar and grill at Paris Las Vegas (beerpark.com).

Gibson Showcase

The new restaurant Freedom Beat offers the Gibson Showcase on Mondays at Downtown Grand. The showcase offers a variety of Gibson guitars for music lovers wanting to have a jam session starting at 9 p.m. (downtowngrand.com).