Ricky Martin to play residency at The Park Theater

Ricky Martin will bring his “One World Tour” home to roost on the Strip with a residency at The Park Theater, the singer announced Wednesday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The 44-year-old Puerto Rican pop star was expected to meet the press Wednesday afternoon at The Park, a 6,000-seat theater that opens next month at the Monte Carlo. Dates for Martin’s Park Theater run have not yet been announced.

Martin launched the U.S. leg of an extensive world tour with a September 2015 concert at Planet Hollywood. The shows supported his 10th studio album, “A Quien Quiera Escuchar.”

While Martin made his biggest pop-culture splash stateside with the 1999 and 2000 signature hits “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “She Bangs,” he remains a worldwide draw. Pollstar, the concert industry’s trade bible, ranked the tour at No. 47 on its midyear list of Top 100 Worldwide Tours, with a collective gross of $75 million for 23 shows in 15 cities.

Martin’s occasional tour stops in Las Vegas included Caesars Palace dates in 2011. His management was involved in an ill-fated production show called “Storm” at Mandalay Bay in 2001.

Martin also revealed to DeGeneres that he is engaged, to artist Jwan Yosef.

Read more from Mike Weatherford at reviewjournal.com. Contact him at mweatherford@reviewjournal.com and follow @Mikeweatherford on Twitter.