This week’s 5 best bets for Vegas entertainment

Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith

Not thinking Christmas yet? Let Amy Grant move you along. Her “Tennessee Christmas” album is already out and she will be on Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family: Home for the Holidays” on Thursday. But at 8 p.m. Saturday, Grant will sing at the MGM Grand Garden with Michael W. Smith, her tour-mate from the days when she was known only as a Contemporary Christian singer. Tickets are $30 to $85; call 888-929-7849.

Lou Gramm

Foreigner has become one of those classic rock bands with only one original member (Mick Jones), giving equal weight to the solo touring of Lou Gramm, the singer from the more famous years of the 40-year-old band. Hear “Hot Blooded” somewhere other than a topless show at 8 p.m. Friday at the Golden Nugget. Tickets are $31.61 to $107.91; call 866-946-5336.

Marc Cohn

Soulful singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is back in the limelight in an odd way, thanks to his ex Elizabeth Vargas’ new book “Between Breaths: A Memoir of Panic and Addiction.” She tells her story in words while he sticks to music such as “Walking in Memphis” at 8 p.m. Friday at the Silverton. Tickets are $20, and free for the first 300 veterans; call 702-263-7777.

Ray Romano and David Spade

Call him Rick, not Raymond. Ray Romano is set to star in a new Epix cable version of “Get Shorty,” playing the B-movie producer Gene Hackman immortalized in the movie. Romano is back at The Mirage in another co-bill with fellow sitcom titan David Spade at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $87.19 to $119.89; call 702-792-7777.

Boney James

Boney James should feel like he belongs in Las Vegas. The saxophonist who roughs up the edges of smooth jazz has been playing here since at least 1997, winning over locals with each visit. See him at 8 p.m. Friday at Boulder Station. Tickets are $36 to $67; call 800-745-3000.