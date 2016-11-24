This week’s 5 best bets for Vegas entertainment

Reba and Brooks & Dunn

Country radio may be all about who’s the newest and youngest, but old guys (and gals) rule National Finals Rodeo week. The reunion of ‘90s pals Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn is a hot ticket at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. They get a head start on rodeo week at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and continue on select nights through Dec. 10. Tickets are $59.50 to $205; call 888-929-7849.

Eric Burdon

Eric Burdon’s voice was aged and wise beyond its years back in the ’60s. So it sure fits him now at age 75, when he’s mixing favorites such as “House of the Rising Sun” with songs all the way up to his 2013 album “’Til Your River Runs Dry.” See him at 8 p.m. Friday at the Golden Nugget. Tickets are $42.51 to $216.91; call 866-946-5336.

Chubby Checker

It’s just one of those weekends for 75-year-old rock pioneers. By the time Burdon and The Animals came along in 1964, Chubby Checker had made us all do “The Twist,” took us to a “Dancin’ Party” and decided “Let’s Twist Again.” He helps work off some of your turkey lazies at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the South Point. Tickets are $50 to $60; call 702-797-8055.

Jim Jefferies

Australian comedian Jim Jefferies has this likable air about him, and his open-book confessions of his own bad habits lets him sneak in smart, confrontational comedy about the state of the union. Sounds like a very timely visit to The Mirage at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $54.49 to $65.39; call 702-792-7777.

Steven Wright

If you’re looking for topical or political comedy from Steven Wright, you’d best be hoping to hear about current events on Mars. Wright’s deadpan one-liners promise safely surreal escapism at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Orleans. Tickets are $49 to $70.80; call 800-745-3000.