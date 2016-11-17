This week’s 5 best bets for what to watch

Macy’s Parade

Celebrate one of the unofficial kickoffs of the Christmas season with the 90th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 NBC).

AMAs

Lady Gaga, Green Day, Maroon 5, Kendrick Lamar, John Legend, Bruno Mars and Twenty One Pilots are set to perform during the 2016 American Music Awards (8 p.m. Sunday, ABC).

‘The Affair’

Noah (Dominic West) attempts to restart his life, three years after his guilty plea during last season’s murder trial, in Season 3 of “The Affair” (10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime.)

‘Creed’

Sylvester Stallone earned an Oscar nomination for reprising his signature role of Rocky Balboa in the spinoff “Creed” (Saturday, Hulu and Amazon), starring a terrific Michael B. Jordan.

‘Colin Quinn’

Jerry Seinfeld directed the off-Broadway one-man show “Colin Quinn: The New York Story” (Friday, Netflix).