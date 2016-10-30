Mountain men explore the 19th century at Spring Mountain Ranch — PHOTOS

The Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous continues through Sunday afternoon at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Reenactors bring the fur trade of the 1830s to life amid a village of teepees, lean-tos and tents. Park visitors can watch “trappers” and “explorers” haggle with each other and demonstrate their prowess in target shooting and other skills.

Visitors also can try their hand with a bow and arrow, learn to throw a tomahawk or taste stew cooked in a Dutch oven. The event is free, but there is a per-vehicle park entry fee.