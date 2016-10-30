Posted Updated 

Mountain men explore the 19th century at Spring Mountain Ranch — PHOTOS

web1_copy_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_005_7292213.jpgBuy Photo
John McKey of Indian Springs, center, participates during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_006_7292213.jpg
Red Rock Canyon is shown in the distance during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_003_7292213.jpg
Eleven-year-old Benjamin Keele walks around during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_017_7292213.jpg
Jack Leas, left, and Mike Alley prepare to throw lances during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_002_7292213.jpg
Jack Leas of Las Vegas adjusts his belt during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_010_7292213.jpg
Mike Alley, left, and John McKay fix a target that was damaged during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_016_7292213.jpg
Red Rock Canyon is highlighted in the background during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_007_7292213.jpg
Cornbread is cooked in a dutch oven during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_001_7292213.jpg
Participants prepare to throw lances during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_018_7292213.jpg
A woman looks on during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_020_7292213.jpg
Participants take turns throwing knives and axes during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_015_7292213.jpg
Mike Silver of Las Vegas throws a knife during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_008_7292213.jpg
People gather in the shade during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_014_7292213.jpg
The American flag blows in the wind during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_009_7292213.jpg
A woman takes a photo using a paper cutout during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_012_7292213.jpg
Evie Ward of Las Vegas walks around during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_004_7292213.jpg
Evie Ward of Las Vegas browses through items during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_019_7292213.jpg
Jim Edwards of Las Vegas passes by different sellers during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_011_7292213.jpg
Handmade pipes are shown during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_013_7292213.jpg
Participants load their rifles during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

The Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous continues through Sunday afternoon at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Reenactors bring the fur trade of the 1830s to life amid a village of teepees, lean-tos and tents. Park visitors can watch “trappers” and “explorers” haggle with each other and demonstrate their prowess in target shooting and other skills.

Visitors also can try their hand with a bow and arrow, learn to throw a tomahawk or taste stew cooked in a Dutch oven. The event is free, but there is a per-vehicle park entry fee.

 