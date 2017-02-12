Spring Mountain park remembers former owner and ’40s radio star — PHOTOS

Spring Mountain Ranch State Park honored the memory of radio and film star Chester “Chet” Lauck, of the ’40s radio show, “Lum & Abner,” with Radio Day on Saturday.

Lauck purchased the Sandstone Ranch, which later became the state park, in the mid 1940s. “The Lauck family’s arrival at the ranch signaled a change from ‘Wild-West’ to ‘West Coast’ as Hollywood personalities began visiting and the Las Vegas Valley became an entertainment mecca for the world,” according to information from the park.

During Saturday’s event, park rangers led tours of the Lauck house, and members of the Las Vegas Radio Amateur Club demonstrated technology from the 1940s era of radio.