Spring Mountain park remembers former owner and ’40s radio star — PHOTOS

web1_radioday_021117ev_005_7833227.jpg
Las Vegas Radio Amateur Club members from left, Charlie Shepard, Gary Desler and Gerry Wojciechowski during Radio Day on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Blue Diamond, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_radioday_021117ev_002_7833227.jpg
A radio from the late 1940s on display during Radio Day, hosted by the Las Vegas Radio Amateur Club at the Spring Mountain Ranch State Park visitor center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Blue Diamond, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_radioday_021117ev_007_7833227.jpg
A radio from the late 1940s on display during Radio Day, hosted by the Las Vegas Radio Amateur Club at the Spring Mountain Ranch State Park visitor center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Blue Diamond, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_radioday_021117ev_006_7833227.jpg
Las Vegas Radio Amateur Club members Gerry Wojciechowski, left, and Charlie Shepard during Radio Day on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Blue Diamond, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_radioday_021117ev_001_7833227.jpg
Radio components during Radio Day, hosted by the Las Vegas Radio Amateur Club at the Spring Mountain Ranch State Park visitor center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Blue Diamond, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_radioday_021117ev_003_7833227.jpg
Local radio history information on display during Radio Day, hosted by the Las Vegas Radio Amateur Club at the Spring Mountain Ranch State Park visitor center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Blue Diamond, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_radioday_021117ev_004_7833227.jpg
Las Vegas Radio Amateur Club members host Radio Day, at the Spring Mountain Ranch State Park visitor center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Blue Diamond, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_radioday_021117ev_009_7833227.jpg
Volunteer Marvin Engel gives a tour of the Spring Mountain Ranch State Park visitor center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Blue Diamond, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_radioday_021117ev_008_7833227.jpg
Volunteer Marvin Engel gives a tour of the Spring Mountain Ranch State Park visitor center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Blue Diamond, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_weather_021117ev_002_7833227.jpg
Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Blue Diamond, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_weather_021117ev_003_7833227.jpg
Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Blue Diamond, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_weather_021117ev_001_7833227.jpg
People walk in the rain at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Blue Diamond, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Spring Mountain Ranch State Park honored the memory of radio and film star Chester “Chet” Lauck, of the ’40s radio show, “Lum & Abner,” with Radio Day on Saturday.

Lauck purchased the Sandstone Ranch, which later became the state park, in the mid 1940s. “The Lauck family’s arrival at the ranch signaled a change from ‘Wild-West’ to ‘West Coast’ as Hollywood personalities began visiting and the Las Vegas Valley became an entertainment mecca for the world,” according to information from the park.

During Saturday’s event, park rangers led tours of the Lauck house, and members of the Las Vegas Radio Amateur Club demonstrated technology from the 1940s era of radio.

 