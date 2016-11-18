East Las Vegas Valley nonprofits always looking for extra help

People looking for help have a lot of nonprofit organizations to go to during the holiday season. Those nonprofits also need help from time to time.

“To cover the population in Southern Nevada that needs help, we need to provide about 50 million pounds of food each year,” said Michelle Beck, chief development officer for Three Square food bank. “Last year, we provided over 40 million pounds of food. We are getting close to closing that meal gap.”

“It’s an issue that touches a lot of people, not just homeless people and not just people who are out of work,” Beck said. “Feeding America is our national organization. About two-thirds of the people they support come from working families.”

Beck expects Three Square to break its own record by distributing 4 million pounds of food in November.

“From now through the end of the year we have some corporate donors who have agreed to match our donations coming in,” Beck said. “For every dollar that comes into Three Square, we can create three meals, so right now, for every dollar that comes in, we can create six meals.”

That means that a $4 donation can feed a person for eight days.

People interested in donating money, food or time to Three Square can visit threesquare.org or call 702-644-3663.

Vegas PBS will be airing special programing to encourage donations, including concerts and self-help specials that lend themselves to rewarding people who donate to the nonprofit.

“As December comes to a close, we do a big push for end-of-the-year giving,” said Kelly McCarthy, director of individual giving for Vegas PBS. “This is to give people the opportunity to donate, to support something they believe is valuable to the community and so they can claim a deduction on their 2016 taxes.”

McCarthy notes that several nonprofits accept donations other than money.

“We have a large vehicle-donation program,” McCarthy said. “You can also donate the required minimum distribution from your IRA to a qualified charity like Vegas PBS. You can also donate stock. There are a lot of ways to support community charities.”

To donate to Vegas PBS, visit vegaspbs.org or call 702-737-7500.

Olive Crest has its roots in foster care but has transformed to include preventing child abuse, treating and educating at-risk children and preserving the family. Its annual campaign in December, “Be the Miracle,” helps fulfill children’s wishes.

“The idea is to bring joy and happy memories to kids who don’t get those that often,” said Laura Armeni, director of development for the nonprofit’s local branch. “We meet with each child and sit down with them and review a wish list with them. They’re allowed to pick two wishes that they would like granted this year. It could be a toy, clothing or a household item, because we have some youth who are living alone and need that. Sometimes it’s a gift card, especially for the young ones. They like the freedom to use their funds to buy what they need.”

The charity receives requests from individuals and organizations for the children’s wish lists. The group delivers the items the week of Christmas. Olive Crest aims to get all of its donations by Dec. 9 but can take a few items until Dec. 14. It needs the rest of the time to wrap and set up distribution for the items.

“We still have 40 children in need of gifts,” Armeni said. “Those can run from $10 to $50.”

Interested parties can contact community involvement coordinator Jenna Potter at jenna-potter@olivecrest.org or 702-835-1907.

To reach East Valley View reporter F. Andrew Taylor email ataylor@viewnews.com or call 702-380-4532.