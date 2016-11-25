Healthy eatery Bowlology offers plenty of poke, acai choices at its four locations

The word “bowlology” means “the study of bowls.”

At local Bowlology restaurants, staff has the study down to a science by combining current food trends and serving them in — you guessed it — bowls.

The healthy kitchen and juice bar currently has four locations peppered throughout the valley: 4680 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 102; 3400 S. Hualapai Way, Suite C; 10870 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 140; and 5635 Centennial Center Blvd., Suite 110. A fifth location is in the works and will soon open near Henderson at 9555 S. Eastern Ave.

The quick-serve eatery serves a variety of poke bowls, acai bowls, salads, smoothies, juices and coffee. With a heavy focus on freshness, Bowlology uses organic, non-GMO and kosher ingredients. Vegan and gluten-free options are also available.

Menu highlights include the Bear Acai Bowl (acai, strawberries, banana, vanilla whey protein and peanut butter blended with chocolate almond milk and topped with granola, strawberries, banana, blueberries, dark chocolate chips, almonds and honey); OG Poke Bowl (rice topped with seaweed salad, Hawaiian sea salt, shoyu sauce and marinated ahi tuna); and Strawberry Fields Salad (spring mix, strawberries, feta cheese and almonds tossed with raspberry vinaigrette dressing). Most meals range between $6.99 and $10.99.

The Maryland Parkway location is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on Sunday. The Hualapai and Charleston locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Centennial location is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Visit bowlology.com.