East Coast jewelry company opens 7th Southern Nevada store

A Rhode Island-based jewelry chain has opened its seventh store in the Las Vegas Valley.

Alex and Ani will now sell jewelry and accessories like bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings in the C-gates at McCarran International Airport.

In a statement, company officials described their products as eco-conscious jewelery, created and inspired by founder Carolyn Rafaelian, and “proudly handcrafted” in America.

The chain also has locations in Henderson, Fashion Show, The Grand Canal Shoppes, Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood and the Grand Bazaar Shops.

