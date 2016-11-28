Engine failure forces Las Vegas-bound plane to make emergency stop in NM

An American Airlines flight arrived in Las Vegas early Monday morning after making an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Nobody was hurt when American Airlines Flight 1693 from Dallas to Las Vegas landed in Albuquerque Sunday night, spokeswoman Victoria Lupica said. The plane had equipment issues after departure from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, she said. It was scheduled to arrive in Las Vegas before making an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport just before 9 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

The right engine failed in midair, Lupica said. The cause wasn’t immediately known.

After landing in Albuquerque, the plane taxied to a gate where the Airbus A321 was examined by maintenance crews.

Lupica said the passengers were placed on another plane, and eventually took off from Albuquerque about 1 a.m. The plane landed at McCarran International Airport about 3:40 a.m.

The plane was carrying 178 passengers and six crew members, Lupica said.

“We certainly apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” she said.