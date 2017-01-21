Girl, 6, dies after central Las Vegas fire

The girl who suffered critical burn injuries after a central Las Vegas apartment fire Thursday morning died later the same day.

Family members say 6-year-old Kaysha Ray died at University Medical Center after 80 percent of her body was burned.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a call of a fire with two females trapped inside about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Arriving firefighters saw heavy flames shooting from an apartment window at 833 W. Lake Mead Blvd., near H Street.

Kaysha’s father, Andrew Ray was found badly burned and suffering from smoke inhalation on the ground in front of the apartment, Szymanski said.

Andrew Ray was taken to UMC and admitted for critical burns and smoke inhalation. As of Friday night, he was in critical condition, UMC spokewoman Danita Cohen said.

Firefighters discovered Kaysha lying on the floor in the hallway.

“The girl was lifeless and firefighters immediately took her outside and attempted to revive her,” Szymanski said in a statement.

Firefighters had to forcefully enter the smoke- and flame-filled unit because the front door was locked. They found Kaysha’s mother, 36-year-old Diana Bankson, dead on the floor in front of a couch, the department said.

The couple’s two older daughters escaped the apartment with cuts from crawling out of a broken window.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the living room, and its cause is under investigation. No smoke alarms were found in the apartment. Damage to the unit was estimated at $35,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.