The Metropolitan Police Department has located the 82-year-old man who went missing Thursday.

Mario Manrique, 82, was last seen about 11:30 a.m. in the area of Jones Boulevard and Rancho Drive, according to police.

About 3 p.m., Manrique was safely located, according to police.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.