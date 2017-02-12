Mount Charleston fire truck tips over, blocks road

A fire truck on Mount Charleston tipped onto its side Saturday morning.

The Mount Charleston fire truck rolled over about 11:30 a.m. on State Route 158 near mile marker 6, said Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk.

No injuries were reported, and it’s unknown if weather was a factor in the rollover.

A special heavy-duty tow truck was requested to turn the fire truck over. “It will be dark before it’s on its wheels again,” Buratczuk said.

The fire truck was still on its side as of 4 p.m., and the Highway Patrol said the road is closed as crews work to clear the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

