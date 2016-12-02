Police say Las Vegas man reported missing has been found dead

A man reported missing on Tuesday has been found dead in the northwest valley.

Christian Harned, 24, went missing on Monday and was last seen in his apartment on Grand Teton Drive and Hualapai Way. Police said Harned had Asperger’s syndrome, a form of autism.

His body was found Thursday night, less than a mile away, at Grand Canyon and Skye Canyon Park drives. Las Vegas police said his death did not appear suspicious.

The Clark County coroner will release Harned’s cause and manner of death.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.