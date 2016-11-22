Red Rock Canyon readies for busy long weekend, warns of possible scenic loop closures

Plan to work off some turkey at Red Rock Canyon this weekend? You and your fat pants should expect to wait in traffic.

Thanksgiving is the busiest time of the year at the nation’s busiest Bureau of Land Management site, and officials say this year should be no exception.

The BLM is warning visitors to expect big crowds and brace for temporary closures of the 13-mile scenic loop over the long weekend should traffic get too heavy.

Road signs will be posted along state Route 159 if the scenic drive has to be closed to relieve congestion and maintain access for emergency vehicles. Visitors also can call 702-515-5350 for up-to-the-minute road information.

The scenic loop will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Red Rock Canyon visitor center will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving day and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the rest of the weekend.

The worst of the congestion generally occurs between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, BLM officials said.

Almost 13,500 people drove past the fee booths at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area over the Thanksgiving weekend last year.

“We expect to be much higher than that this year because we had higher numbers than that last weekend,” said John Asselin, a spokesman for the BLM’s Southern Nevada District office.

With a little more than a month left, 2016 already ranks as one of the busiest years ever at the national conservation area. More than 2.5 million people have visited the 197,000-acre park so far this year, almost 100,000 more than the total for all of 2015.

Ongoing construction work along the scenic loop will further complicate this year’s holiday crush. Asselin said the first pullout on the loop, the Calico I parking area, is currently closed for repaving.

Once that parking area is finished, road crews will move on to the Sandstone Quarry and Pine Creek lots later this year. Crews will then repave the entire 13-mile loop, most likely starting in February, Asselin said.

The BLM is also urging visitors to exercise caution once they get out of their vehicles.

“Every year we see an increase in the number of rescue calls, particularly in Red Rock Canyon, as the fall hiking season picks up,” said Catrina Williams, manager of the conservation area. “By following some simple safety tips, everyone can have an enjoyable and memorable hike.”

Williams’ advice: stay on established trails; watch your step; bring the proper gear; stay hydrated; let someone know where you’re going and when you plan to return; keep an eye on children; and keep your distance from wildlife, including wild horses and burros.

