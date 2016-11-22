The Park lights up for the holidays — PHOTOS

The idea to make The Park a destination for tourists and locals felt like a reality Monday night when radio personality Chet Buchanan asked the locals to raise their hands.

Half the crowd did.

Las Vegas native Scooter Christensen of the Harlem Globetrotters was joined onstage by the Coca-Cola bear and performed tricks for the crowd. Carolers from the Las Vegas Academy performed. Military veterans joined MGM CEO Jim Murren onstage to press a giant red button to turn on the tree lights — all 13,000 of them.

The Park will have an ice rink until Jan. 15, and carolers and Santa Claus weekly before Christmas.

Restaurants in The Park will have seasonal food and drinks, and tents set up by the ice rink in Toshiba Plaza will offer holiday food and drinks as well.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal