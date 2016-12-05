Reno speed-match program draws 200 people fearful about election results

RENO — A group of northern Nevada nonprofits has begun hosting speed-dating style meetings to matchpeople fearful about the results of the presidential election with organizations that need donations and volunteers.

Event organizer Jackie Shelton told KRNV-TV that a Saturday evening gathering that drew about 200 to a Reno bakery probably won’t be the last.

The theme was “What Can I Do? How Can I Help?”

More than 30 local nonprofits took part, including the American Civil Liberties Union, NAACP, the OUR Center for the LGBTQ community in Reno, Transgender Allies Group, the faith-based Acting in Community Together in Organizing Northern Nevada, and Planned Parenthood.

Shelton says a crisis call center has been getting calls from gay people and Mexican immigrants who are afraid about their futures.