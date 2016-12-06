Coroner IDs woman, child who died after North Las Vegas fire

The woman and child who died after a fire in their North Las Vegas home have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A man, woman and child were pulled out of the 2736 St. George Street home when the fire broke out Thursday at about 7:10 p.m., according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department. All three were hospitalized in critical condition and later died.

On Tuesday, the coroner’s office identified the woman as Palcida Parra, 76, of North Las Vegas. Neighbors who were interviewed Monday called her “Maria.”

The coroner’s office identified the child as her 6-year-old granddaughter, Jannley Hipolita Rivera.

Ignacio Meza, 78, was identified Friday as the man who died.

Neighbors say Meza, Parra and Jannley lived in the single-family home with the girl’s mother, Bianca Meza, and the girl’s older brother.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation, North Las Vegas fire Capt. Cedric Williams said Tuesday morning.

