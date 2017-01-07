Metro helping North Las Vegas police investigate fatal auto-ped crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is assisting the North Las Vegas police in the investigation of a fatal auto-versus-pedestrian collision Friday night in North Las Vegas.

The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of West Craig Road and Allen Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said. He confirmed that the pedestrian died.

Metro is taking the lead on the investigation, North Las Vegas police said.

“Las Vegas police are primary on this event to help our agency because of the officer-involved crash from earlier today,” North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Craig Road between Valley Drive and Allen Lane are closed for the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

