North Las Vegas begins annual renovations to city’s 8 fire stations

Fire Station 56 will undergo a $77,000 renovation beginning in December, under a plan unanimously approved Wednesday night by the North Las Vegas City Council.

The firehouse at 3475 W. Elkhorn Road will get a fresh coat of paint, fencing, a trash enclosure, stainless steel counter-tops and a new faucet, according to a city report.

The city’s eight fire stations have not seen any upgrades since the start of the national recession, officials said. Moving forward, one fire station will be selected annually for maintenance and improvements.

DM Stanek Corp. won the contract, with plans to complete the work by February.

