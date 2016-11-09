‘President Squid’ will amuse even the politically weary

Your parents have made a lot of hard decisions this fall.

Choosing a new president isn’t easy, you know. You have to listen to what the candidates say, pay attention to their ideas and know their background. You have to vote carefully because it’s important to choose the right person to lead the country. And “President Squid” by Aaron Reynolds, illustrated by Sara Varon, just might be your very first choice.

Here’s a little fact for you: There’s never been a squid as president.

Never. And do you know what that means? It’s an opportunity to vote for Squid, who will be “the GREATEST PRESIDENT WHO EVER LIVED!”

But why Squid? Well, there are five very good reasons.

Presidents wear ties. All of them. And Squid looks “fabulous” in a tie.

The president has a big house. Squid has a big house beneath the sea. See the connection?

Everybody knows who the president is, right? And everybody will know President Squid because there’s actually a book named after him.

Reason Four: Presidents love to talk. Squid loves to talk and talk-talk-talk. And when that happens, “Everyone has to listen.” Are you listening?

And last, the president is the boss. He bosses people all over the place, which is one of the things Squid does best. He loves to boss people around. He says, “… there’s nobody bossier than me!”, and he means that.

Yep, all the boxes are checked. Tie, mansion, fame, blah-blah-blah-talking, bossiness; it’s all there. So you know who to vote for, right? “All hail, President Squid” should be on a button or a yard sign, don’t you think?

Oh, but then there’s always that one clam who hasn’t made up his mind. He doesn’t know Squid or his campaign. He doesn’t have one single clue how famous Squid is, what his presidential tie looks like, or what Squid can do to help the Little Guy.

Hm. Being president is hard work. No, it’s actually downright “exhausting.” Maybe — just maybe — there’s a better idea…

Unless you just woke up from a 10-months-long nap, you’ve heard all there is to hear about politics this year and so, probably, has your child. You might even say you’ve had enough — but wait. You haven’t heard about this candidate.

Because of what’s been in the news on both sides of the political coin, “President Squid” is full of laughs for adults and kids alike. Children will enjoy Squid, who’s loud, overly-confident and bombastic in his insistence that he’s the best, um, man for the job. His “reasons” and claims just get bigger and bigger, and that’s pretty funny stuff, especially when he starts making demands. By the time he understands what he’s undertaking, kids will be full of giggles and so — if you can appreciate a bit of satire at this point in the process — will you.

For kids smaller kids ages 5 to 8, this is a fun book that lightens the mood about a very grown-up thing. Reading “President Squid” to them now is an easy decision.

View publishes Terri Schlichenmeyer’s reviews of books for children weekly.