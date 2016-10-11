Posted 

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_032_7152928.jpg
Cast members and models relax on stage at the end of the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_049_7152928.jpg
Fantasia Saxton (Jason Paris) models an outfit by designer Jacob Muehlhausen.

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_041_7152928.jpg
Nickole Muse models an outfit by designer Megan Ann Richardson. This ex was labeled as "The Workhorse."

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_021_7152928.jpg
Natalia Shaenko, from left, Angelina Puzanova and Svetlana Walden take a selfie backstage after participating in the Circus Couture ҌuckyӠfundraiser benefitting the Childrenճ Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_015_7152928.jpg
Jon Deline, left, Kelsey Custard and Will Howard perform during the Circus Couture ҌuckyӠfundraiser benefitting the Childrenճ Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_014_7152928.jpg
Jon Deline, front, performs with other cast members during the Circus Couture ҌuckyӠfundraiser benefitting the Childrenճ Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_012_7152928.jpg
Jimmy Slonina and Angelina Puzanova are obscured by a cloud of silver confetti while performing during the Circus Couture ҌuckyӠfundraising event benefitting the Childrenճ Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_010_7152928.jpg
Katrina Currow, left, Jimmy Slonina and Nickole Muse perform during the Circus Couture ҌuckyӠfundraising event benefitting the Childrenճ Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_003_7152928.jpg
Magician Criss Angel speaks after bidding $100,000 for a sculpture and donating $200,000 to two cancer charities during the Circus Couture ҌuckyӠfundraising event benefitting the Childrenճ Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_051_7152928.jpg
Sara Fastow models an outfit by designer Melanie Stephens during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_050_7152928.jpg
Carolin Feigs models an outfit by designer Megan Ann Richardson during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_048_7152928.jpg
Lora Kelsey models an outfit by designer Megan Ann Richardson. This "ex-girlfriend" look was dubbed, "The Gold Digger."

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_047_7152928.jpg
Alexandria Halbauer models an outfit by designer Jeffrey DeBarathy, titled "Dream Catcher."

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_046_7152928.jpg
Alexandria Halbauer models an outfit by designer Jeffrey DeBarathy during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_045_7152928.jpg
Sheila Joy Burford models an outfit by designer Claire Kimsey during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_044_7152928.jpg
Alyssa McCraw walked the runway for designer Megan Ann Richardson. The runway segment was designed around the issues that drove apart the main character, Chance, and his 7 ex-girlfriends. This ex-girlfriend was called "The Bohemian."

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_043_7152928.jpg
Lara Preister models an outfit by designer Megan Ann Richardson during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_042_7152928.jpg
Rebecca de Cateret walked the runway as "The Astronaut," a design by Megan Ann Richardson.

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_040_7152928.jpg
Natalia Shaenko performs during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefiting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_039_7152928.jpg
Natalia Shaenko performs during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_038_7152928.jpg
Mathieu Bolillo performs during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_037_7152928.jpg
Mathieu Bolillo performs during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_036_7152928.jpg
Justin Avila, as Captain Jack of Hearts, is shown during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_035_7152928.jpg
Husband and wife skating duo Ana and Karoli Zeman perform during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_034_7152928.jpg
Dancers perform at the fictional Black Cat Cabaret, the setting for Circus Couture's "Lucky" show.

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_033_7152928.jpg
Dancers perform during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_031_7152928.jpg
Cast members perform during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_030_7152928.jpg
The Steben Twins, Karvne and Sarah, perform during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_029_7152928.jpg
The Steben Twins, Karvne and Sarah, perform during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_028_7152928.jpg
The Steben Twins, Karvne and Sarah, perform during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_027_7152928.jpg
Angelina Puzanova performs during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_026_7152928.jpg
Angelina Puzanova, top, and Jimmy Slonina perform during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_025_7152928.jpg
Angelina Puzanova performs during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_024_7152928.jpg
Angelina Puzanova, top, and Jimmy Slonina perform during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_023_7152928.jpg
Angelina Puzanova performs during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_022_7152928.jpg
Angelina Puzanova, top, and Jimmy Slonina perform during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_020_7152928.jpg
Erica Linz, left, Christian Kolberg, center, and Erica’s mother Mary-Mike Linz are shown after a head shaving ceremony to show solidarity with cancer patients at the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_019_7152928.jpg
Erica Linz, right, hugs her mother Mary-Mike Linz after Erica shaved Mary-Mike’s head during a ceremony to show solidarity with cancer patients at the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_018_7152928.jpg
Mary-Mike Linz rubs heads with Pierre-Luc Sylvain, a fellow St. Baldrick's shavee. Her daughter Erica Linz, right, shaved her mother’s head on stage to show solidarity with cancer patients.

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_017_7152928.jpg
Erica Linz, left, hugs her mother Mary-Mike Linz during a head shaving ceremony to show solidarity with cancer patients at the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_016_7152928.jpg
Erica Linz, left, shaves her mother Mary-Mike Linz’s head during a ceremony to show solidarity with cancer patients at the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraiser at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_013_7152928.jpg
Jimmy Slonina performs with Angelina Puzanova during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraising event benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_011_7152928.jpg
Angelina Puzanova and Jimmy Slonina perform during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraising event benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_009_7152928.jpg
Jimmy Slonina, left, Will Howard, right, and Kelsey Custard perform during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraising event benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_008_7152928.jpg
Jimmy Slonina performs during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraising event benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_007_7152928.jpg
Jimmy Slonina performs during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraising event benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_006_7152928.jpg
Jimmy Slonina performs during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraising event benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_005_7152928.jpg
Will Howard, left, Jimmy Slonina, center, and Kelsey Custard perform during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraising event benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_004_7152928.jpg
Chris and Stephanie Driscoll, whose daughter Avery died from brain cancer, are shown on stage with a sculpture called “The Avery Tree” during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraising event benefitting the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada at the Hard Rock hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_002_7152928.jpg
“The Avery Tree," created by the Driscoll family, is shown before the auction. Magician Criss Angel put in a winning bid of $100,000 for the piece, then gave it back to the family.

Circus Couture raises money for a cure

web1_circuscouture-oct11-16_photo_001_7152928.jpg
Annette Logan, CEO of Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, speaks during the Circus Couture “Lucky” fundraising event.

Brooke Wanser
Las Vegas Review-Journal

As models emerged walking on stilts and wearing colorful attire adorned with such strange elements as a boat, the solar system and a pair of wings, it was clear this was not your typical fashion show.

Guests who gathered for the Circus Couture benefit Friday in the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel saw creative works not only from fashion designers but performers such as aerialists and other artists.

The efforts were in support of the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada, which treats children with cancer regardless of their families’ ability to pay.

The seventh annual event raised $349,800, helping the nonprofit group surpass $1 million in donations since it was founded in 2010. It is the only clinic of its kind in Nevada.

“When we decided to do the theme of ‘Lucky’ for the show, we think of other runways,” explained co-artistic director Benoit Beaufils. “Then we put out a call to designers.”

The title designer this year was Megan Ann Richardson. The first seven looks intersected with one of the plots in the show: the main character of Chance, who is unlucky in love, and reminisces about his past girlfriends. In a flashback, the exes enter, their clothing reflecting the issues that drove them away from Chance. One was “the Gold Digger,” another “the Crazy Cat Lady,” and yet another, “the Workhorse.”

The second fashion show of the evening was a collaboration among 14 designers and revolved around Chance’s bad luck.

“We wanted to have him surrounded by bad-luck omens,” said Beaufils. “His best friend brings him a whole bunch of good-luck items to replace the bad luck.”

Fashions inspired by the bad-luck charms included “Broken Mirror” and “Lady Macbeth,” while good-luck charm designs included “Dream Catcher” and “Lucky Rabbit’s Foot.”

Fashion intersected with other aspects of the show, too. One of the items up for auction was a custom gown designed by Georgia Richardson that sold for $2,500.

Besides the two fashion runways, the show featured song-and-dance numbers, trapeze artists and other acrobatic acts.

Circus Couture was co-founded by Cirque du Soleil performer Erica Linz, who serves as president and artistic director of the event. She said Las Vegas is the “perfect home for a community of artists working to stack the odds in favor of children with cancer.”

At the emotional midpoint of the show, Linz’s mother, Mary-Mike Linz, took center stage. As ticker tape fell from the ceiling, Linz shaved her mother’s head to support the sacrifices of children fighting cancer.

Stephanie Driscoll, a woman who has experienced the pain of childhood cancer in her own family, was an integral part of the evening. Her daughter Avery was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 8. After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy, Avery became an ambassador for St. Baldrick’s, another organization that helps children with cancer. Avery passed away in June.

This year was Driscoll’s sixth time attending Circus Couture. “It’s more meaningful to be here because it was important to Avery, and we want to honor her memory,” she said.

With the help of Larry Domsky at Domsky Glass, the Driscoll family created a glass-blown tree in honor of Avery for the auction. Las Vegas headliner and magician Criss Angel purchased the tree for $100,000, then gifted it back to the Driscoll family. He also pledged $100,000 donations each to St. Baldrick’s and to Circus Couture.

 